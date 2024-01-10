OSF to open primary care office in Spring Valley

Deacon George Schramm blesses the hands of healthcare workers Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at the new OSF healthcare clinic in Spring Valley. The clinic is located across from the former St. Margaret's Hospital at the intersection of East First and Mary streets in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

OSF HealthCare announced the opening of the OSF Medical Group - Primary Care office in Spring Valley on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The new OSF Medical Group - Primary Care office is located at 415 E. Second St., Spring Valley. The clinic aims to enhance accessibility to healthcare services for residents in the region.

Deacon George Schramm blessed the hands Wednesday of healthcare workers at the new OSF healthcare clinic in Spring Valley. Blessing of the Hands is an OSF hospital tradition that provides a spiritual experience, symbolically linking the art and science of health care.

The office will be open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. To contact the office, call 815-221-1340.

The OSF Medical Group - Primary Care, Spring Valley will include Karen Eggers, APRN; Fazal Khan, MD; Louis Lukancic, MD; Michael Morrow, MD; Robert Morrow, MD; Cynthia Salazar, APRN; and Taylor Vipond, APRN.

“OSF HealthCare remains dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare services, and the opening of this new facility underscores its commitment to the well-being of the local community,” the hospital said in a news release Wednesday.

Deacon George Schramm blesses the hands Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, of healthcare workers at the new OSF healthcare clinic in Spring Valley. The clinic is located across from the former St. Margaret's Hospital at the intersection of East First and Mary streets in Spring Valley. Blessing of the Hands is an OSF hospital tradition that provides a spiritual experience, symbolically linking the art and science of health care. (Scott Anderson)