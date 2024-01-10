Marquette inducting 5 individuals into John Pocivasek Hall of Fame on Jan. 19

On Friday, Jan. 19, Marquette Academy will induct Don Debernardi, Donny Phills, Steve Kuhn, Mosignor Halfacre and Father Kiper into the John Pocivasek Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the sophomore boys basketball game, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Following the varsity game, all are invited to the Knights of Columbus, 401 W Main St., in Ottawa for tenderloins and cake.

Don Debernardi was a track and field standout, finishing ninth at the 2005 state finals in the long jump. He also played football and basketball.

Donny Phillis was a baseball standout, named to the 2005 Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Team. He went on to pitch at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

Steve Kuhn has been a Marquette supporter for many years and coached the sophomore boys basketball team for 13 years.

Monsignor Halfacre has been a fixture at Marquette for over 30 years and is a strong supporter of the Crusaders athletic teams.

Father Kipfer has been a strong supporter of Marquette and its athletic teams for 30 years.