Flanagan-Cornell boys hoops slips past Tremont :The Times Area Roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024

Boys basketball

Flanagan-Cornell 66, Tremont 63: At Flanagan, the Falcons (13-5, 2-1) slipped past the Turks to snap the visitors’ six-game winning streak in the Heart of Illinois Conference victory on Tuesday.

Girls basketball

Herscher 42, Streator 23: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs fell to the Tigers in the Illinois Central Eight Conference game.

Ava Gwaltney led Streator (1-21, 0-8) with 10 points, with Maiya Lansford adding six points and Joey Puetz chipping in four points.

JV girls basketball

Streator 23, Herscher 20: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, Morgan Kostal had six points, while Lahla Thompson and Isabel Gutierrez added five points apiece for the Bulldogs in the victory over the Tigers.