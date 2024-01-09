Pound of coke seized in Ottawa drug raid

Three people were charged with felonies after a Monday drug raid in Ottawa yielded nearly a pound of purported cocaine plus a firearm and a switchblade.

Glen C. Johnson III, 38, of Ottawa, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, plus multiple driving offenses led by aggravated fleeing and eluding (Class 4 felony: one to three years) after he allegedly fled the scene.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office is waiting for additional information before bringing formal charges against Johnson. Based on the weight of the contraband, however, Johnson likely faces an extended term of 12-50 years with no possibility of probation.

Johnson was, at the time of his arrest, on probation for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Prosecutors said they would seek to hold him in La Salle County Jail when he appears for a Wednesday detention hearing in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Two more individuals were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, albeit a lesser, Class 1 charge carrying up to 15 years. They are Marcus M. Ragland, 37, of Ottawa, and Samantha J. Rieuf, 40, of Ottawa. Both were released on notices to appear.

The three were charged Monday after Ottawa police and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team obtained a search warrant Monday for the residence at 1220 Clinton St. Ottawa.

Police attempted to stop Johnson after he had left the area of the residence in a vehicle. Johnson fled from the traffic stop but was caught after he exited the vehicle and ran into the residence in attempt to hide.

Armed with the search warrant, agents recovered over 400 grams (about 0.9 pound) of purported cocaine having a street value of approximately $40,000, various items used in the packaging and delivery of cocaine, a firearm, and a switch blade knife.