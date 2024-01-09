La Salle County weather: Not much snow yet

Most residents woke this morning to find about an inch or two of snow fallen overnight Monday. (Scott Anderson)

They said Old Man Winter could drop several inches of snow or he could largely bypass North Central Illinois. So far, it looks like the latter.

Most residents woke this morning to find about an inch or two of snow fallen overnight Monday. At 6 a.m., a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said most of the region could look forward to a rainy day, rather than a snowy one, but there could be another 1 to 4 inches of snow coming Tuesday.

“It looks like most of your area is transitioning more to rain or a mix,” said Kevin Doom, a meteorologist in Romeoville. “That’s expected to continue through the morning and into the afternoon before it turns back into snow. But a lot of what’s on the ground is going to get washed away.”

That comes as a relief to officials who weren’t quite sure what to expect. Forecasters issued a variable forecast thanks to a shifting trajectory and temperatures hovering right around freezing. But problem spots were scarce from La Salle County to Will County. Illinois State Police Troop 5 reported one crash on Interstate 57 by the Manteno exit.

Several inches of additional snow accumulation are expected during the day with the highest totals expected west of the I-55 and I-355/294 corridors. A sharp gradient in snow totals is anticipated to set up roughly near or not far northwest of I-55. pic.twitter.com/WLfIFJYb2l — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 9, 2024

Mendota Police Chief Greg Kellen reported about 2½ inches of snow, higher than in La Salle-Peru, but Kellen said he’s concerned with the weight of snow – anybody with a bad back or a heart condition should think twice before shoveling – and the mess that awaits if it melts and turns into ice.

“They’re talking Arctic cold coming in this weekend,” Kellen said, “and right now it’s heavy, heavy wet snow.”

The outlook might be concerning, but most of those interviewed were glad the worst-case scenario has not yet prevailed.

Lt. Doug Bernabei of the Peru Police Department said city plow drivers shot out of their beds early Tuesday and “really got out ahead of it.” City streets are merely wet, albeit with a few slick spots.

“I’m frankly shocked at how good it is compared to what was anticipated,” he said.

Utica Mayor David Stewart is similarly pleased that worst-case scenarios haven’t played out, at least not yet.

“I had the trucks out at 10 o’clock (Tuesday) night and they’ll be out there all day,” Stewart said. “As of now, it doesn’t look like a lot but there is more snow coming.”

Stewart still has a decision to make. The Utica Village Board was scheduled to meet Tuesday night and the agenda includes a public hearing that Stewart is reluctant to postpone, so he’ll cast a wary eye on the evening forecast.

The weather outlook might not have been ironclad but it was enough to put area residents on high alert. Grocery stories and pharmacies were notably busy Monday night as people snatched up staple foods and updated their prescriptions ahead of whatever Mother Nature had up her sleeve.

School administrators were taking no chances – most schools were closed or implemented e-learning – and motorists, according to one tow company, were cautious.

“I believe people were very prepared this morning,” said Carla Senica, a dispatcher at Senica Interstate Towing in La Salle. “It’s pretty quiet so far, but we’re gearing up for wind and snow this afternoon.”

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss agreed that motorists appeared to take the weather outlook seriously, evidenced by only a handful of spinouts and “no major accidents.”

“We’re hanging in there,” Diss said, “but we still encourage people to stay home because the snow is picking up.”