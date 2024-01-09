Closures, cancellations in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties: January 9, 2024

With a winter storm warning issued for La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties until Wednesday morning, the following schools, organizations and businesses have closed, canceled or modified their schedules.
To report a closure: Email newsroom@mywebtimes.com
Schools
Bureau Valley schools: No school. All school activities, including extracurriculars, also are canceled.
La Moille schools: No school. All school activities canceled.
Marseilles Elementary: E-learning day Tuesday
Milton Pope Elementary: E-learning day Tuesday
Princeton Elementary: E-learning day Tuesday
Princeton High School: E-learning day Tuesday
Events
AARP driver safety course: Tuesday and Wednesday at Bridges Senior Center, Peru, postponed. Will be rescheduled.
Businesses/Organizations
Ladd Public Library, Tuesday
Spring Valley Bakery, Tuesday