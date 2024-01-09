Closures, cancellations in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties: January 9, 2024

With a winter storm warning issued for La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties until Wednesday morning, the following schools, organizations and businesses have closed, canceled or modified their schedules. (Scott Anderson)

To report a closure: Email newsroom@mywebtimes.com

Schools

Bureau Valley schools: No school. All school activities, including extracurriculars, also are canceled.

La Moille schools: No school. All school activities canceled.

Marseilles Elementary: E-learning day Tuesday

Milton Pope Elementary: E-learning day Tuesday

Princeton Elementary: E-learning day Tuesday

Princeton High School: E-learning day Tuesday

Events

AARP driver safety course: Tuesday and Wednesday at Bridges Senior Center, Peru, postponed. Will be rescheduled.

Businesses/Organizations

Ladd Public Library, Tuesday

Spring Valley Bakery, Tuesday