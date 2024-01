The Princeton Fire Department had its busiest year ever, said Fire Chief Scott Etheridge. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Princeton Fire Department had its busiest year ever, said Fire Chief Scott Etheridge.

The fire department received 2,299 calls, which was 157 more than 2022 and a 20% increase from 10 years ago.

The fire department also logged 6,733 total training hours, which averages to 306 hours per employee, Etheridge said.

Etheridge also said the fire department hired a deputy chief for the first time in 14 years to handle training and OSHA compliances.