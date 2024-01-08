OSF to open OB-GYN office in Peru

OSF HealthCare announced the opening of a new OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics & Gynecology office in the Illinois Valley. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

OSF HealthCare announced the opening of a new OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics & Gynecology office in the Illinois Valley.

The clinic, located at 920 West St, Suite 100, in Peru, is set to open on Tuesday, Jan. 9, offering women’s services to the community.

The Peru clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except every other Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon, providing access to care for residents in the region. Individuals looking to schedule appointments at any of the OSF Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology offices, including Mendota, Ottawa, Peru or Streator can call 815-431-0435.

This expansion reflects OSF HealthCare’s ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and meeting the community’s needs, according to a news release from the hospital. The obstetrics and gynecology clinic will provide comprehensive care for women’s health, further strengthening OSF HealthCare’s presence in the Illinois Valley region.

For further inquiries or to schedule an appointment, contact OSF Medical Group – Obstetrics & Gynecology at 815-431-0435.

OSF HealthCare strives to provide high-quality, patient-centered care and the addition of the new clinic in Peru marks another step forward in this mission, the hospital said in a news release.