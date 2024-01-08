Notebook: Bureau Valley to honor Brad Bickett on Saturday, Jan. 20

The Bureau Valley Boosters will hold an appreciation night for former Storm head coach Brad Bickett, who is retiring at the end of the school year as the BVHS AD.

MANLIUS - The Bureau Valley Sports Boosters will host a Brad Bickett Appreciation even on Saturday, Jan. 20 at BVHS to honor the former Storm basketball coach, who is retiring as athletic director at the end of the school year.

The JV plays at 3 p.m. against Eastland with the varsity to follow at 4:30 p.m. Cookies and conversation after the game will follow to honor Bickett’s 34-year career in education and sports.

“We are encouraging anyone who played for, was taught by, or just had the honor of working with Brad Bickett to join us for the event,” said president Jeff Egan of the BV Boosters, noting the festivities will all be after the game, because “Brad wouldn’t forgive us if we took the spotlight off the coaches and athletes in any way during the game.”

Bickett coached at Bureau Valley from 1995-2010, leading the Storm to an unprecedented three straight third-place finishes (2000-02) in the Class A state tournament. He also won eight straight regionals (1996-03), 10 overall, posting a 15-year mark of 287-150 (.657).

The former Ohio all-stater, who helped lead the Bulldogs to a 1986 state runner-up finish, began his coaching career at Western High School (1990-95) and finished out at Rock Falls (2012-20). He won 15 regionals over a 28-year career with a 491-303 record.

