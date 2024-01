The Ladd Public Library, 125 N. Main Ave., will host a pair of activities the week of Jan. 8. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Ladd Public Library, 125 N. Main Ave., will host a pair of activities the week of Jan. 8.

Children’s Hour with Miss Linda is scheduled 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. Registration is full for the activity.

Additionally, a yarn workshop with Linda Scott is scheduled 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. This activity is open to all with no registration required.