IVCC will open late Wednesday, Jan. 10

Operations at Illinois Valley Community College will open late on Wednesday, Jan. 10, so all employees have the opportunity to attend in-service activities that morning. Services at the Oglesby and Ottawa campuses will open at noon that day.

Students are due to arrive for the first day of spring semester classes the following day, Thursday, Jan. 11.

The college will be open normal hours on Friday, but will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 16.