Streator seeks housing rehab grant

Streator is seeking a $650,000 grant to rehabilitate about 10 single-family, owner-occupied homes.

A public hearing was held prior to the Dec. 20 City Council meeting to discuss the city’s application for the Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation Grant.

The city would pitch in $20,000 to the program.

This is the second time Streator is applying for the CDBG grant. The city received funding in 2021, which is underway. That project will rehabilitate 10 single-family, owner-occupied homes within a specific geographic area of town. This grant will include residents within the city limits.

North Central Illinois Council of Governments distributed 75 income surveys via mail to residents within the project area. Following the survey, NCICG hosted an introductory meeting Oct. 30 at City Hall. NCICG received 51 completed surveys. Of those 51 surveys, 32 are income eligible and would require rehabilitation assistance.

If the city were to be awarded a grant, another public hearing will be conducted and residents will need to apply for funding. There is no preference given to those who filled out surveys. The surveys were necessary to compile the city’s grant application, said Kevin Lindeman of NCICG.