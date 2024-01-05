Dalzell fire chief, district at odds over whether he resigned

Dalzell’s fire chief walked out the door at a Thursday meeting of the Dalzell Fire Protection District. The trustees took that for a resignation and accepted it. (Scott Anderson)

Dalzell’s fire chief walked out the door at a Thursday meeting of the Dalzell Fire Protection District. The trustees took that for a resignation and accepted it.

Fire Chief Tom Riordan said Friday he did not resign and said he still is chief.

Before departing the trustees meeting of the Dalzell Fire Protection District, he challenged the trustees to resign over what he said was poor staffing and funding of the fire department.

In response, the three-member board asserted there had been no misappropriation of funds by the district, which is a distinct entity from the Dalzell Fire Association.

“They have no knowledge how to run a fire district legally, and properly,” Riordan said later, disputing the characterization he resigned. “And they don’t care that they got called out on all these accusations because they’re just going to sweep it under the rug and move on.”