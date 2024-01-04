Wrestling: Many top-ranked teams, wrestlers to compete at Princeton Invitational

Princeton's Ace Christiansen brings in a 13-0 record and No. 7 ranking at 138 pounds into the PIT this weekend. (Mike Vaughn)

A “Who’s Who” of Class 1A wrestling around the state will be on display in this weekend’s Lyle King Princeton Invitational tournament, best known as the PIT.

The 34-team PIT field includes 16 ranked teams in Class 1A, 139 ranked wrestlers, 87 returning state qualifiers and three defending state champions.

“This year’s field is possibly one of the toughest we have ever had,” PHS coach Steve Amy said. “Looking through the wrestlers entered, there are only a handful of weights that have a clear favorite, and that makes for some exciting matches.”

The mat mania starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday for prelims, resuming at 9 a.m. Saturday with the finals slated for 3:30 p.m.

The Tigers, ranked 20th as a team in Class 1A by Illinois Matmen, are up for the challenge with a lineup of wrestlers, including three in the top seven, who will be in the mix to make the medal stand, if not all the way to the top.

For Princeton, sophomore Augustus Swanson (14-0) is ranked No. 3 at 106 pounds, junior Cade Odell (10-0) is No. 4 at 285 and junior Ace Christiansen (13-1) is ranked No. 7 at 138.

Augustus Swanson

The remaining Tigers lineup includes Jaydon Cooke (4-5) at 120, Kaydin Gibson (11-3) at 126, Abram Longeville (2-2) at 144, Michael Kurth (0-3) at 150, Preston Arkels (12-5) at 157, Casey Etheridge (13-3) at 165, Graysen Rockey (4-8) at 175, Arthur Burden (6-5) at 190 and Ian Morris (9-7) at 215.

“We are really excited for the opportunity to go out and compete with the best wrestlers in the state,” Amy said. “It gives us a great chance to see where we are and where we need to be come February. We know we have some guys who should be wrestling late Saturday afternoon, and that makes for a fun weekend. It’s also a great opportunity for our younger wrestlers to get some big match experience before regionals.”

Coal City heads the field at No. 2 with Vandalia at No. 4, Stanford Olympia at No. 6, Petersburg PORTA at No. 8 and LeRoy/Tri Valley at No. 9.

Other local teams competing are Dixon, Ottawa and Rock Falls, with Morrison, Orion, Riverdale, Sterling Newman and Rockridge representing the Three Rivers Conference along with future member Mercer County.

Rounding out the field are Alleman, Auburn, Byron, Chillicothe IVC, Clifton Central, Clinton, Dakota, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Illini Bluffs, Litchfield, Manteno, Monticello, Mt. Zion, Pittsfield, Reed-Custer, Roxana, Tremont, Warrensburg-Latham and Wilmington.