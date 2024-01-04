Princeton makes progress on water meter installations

Princeton has about one-third of its new smart water meters installed in residences. (Shaw Local News Network)

Superintendent of Water/Wastewater Tim Forristall told the Princeton City Council on Tuesday the city continues to make progress on the installations when it can.

The water department has installed about 1,600 meters of about 3,900.

Forristall said it is an easy process for residents. Appointments are set by the water department as it moves through portions of the city. Installations take about 30 to 45 minutes to complete, he said.

The city’s water meters have been in service for 15 to 20 years and have reached the end of their useful lives. As water meters age, they often lose accuracy, resulting in incorrect billing, non-revenue water loss and water rate increases.

The new meters have an expected 15-year battery life and will ensure accurate readings and billing. The new meters will operate the same as the old meters. All current water meters have a wireless device that transmits the meter readings on a licensed radio frequency over a short distance to a handheld or mobile device. The technology has improved the efficiency of the meter reading process.

The department said it would take about five years to complete installations from its beginning in 2021.