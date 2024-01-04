Letter: La Salle County Board member shares thoughts on ‘nonsanctuary’ status

Letter to the editor for La Salle County: La Salle County Board Member Beth Findley-Smith wrote a letter to the editor about her thoughts on non-sanctuary status for the county. (Shaw Local News Network)

To the Editor:

I write to express my full support for the La Salle County Board’s potential initiative to declare our county a nonsanctuary county. This decision is anchored in our commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and prosperity of our community.

As a conservative member of the La Salle County Board, I firmly believe that enforcing immigration laws is not only a legal obligation but also a crucial step in safeguarding the well-being of our residents. By taking this stance, we emphasize that La Salle County stands for lawfulness, personal responsibility and the security of our citizens.

Although compassion for those seeking refuge is paramount, we also must consider the potential strain on our local resources and the effect on our community. A nonsanctuary resolution strikes a balance, affirming our commitment to lawful processes while remaining conscious of our humanitarian values.

This decision aligns with the conservative principles that form the foundation of our community – principles that prioritize a strong and secure environment for all residents. I urge our citizens to rally behind this resolution, reinforcing our shared dedication to a La Salle County that thrives under the principles we hold dear.

Let us move forward with resolve, confident that by upholding the rule of law we are ensuring a prosperous and secure future for La Salle County.

Beth Findley Smith

La Salle County Board member, District 4