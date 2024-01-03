Oglesby to annex IVCC ag center

Illinois Valley Community College’s forthcoming agricultural education center likely will be annexed into the city of Oglesby. (Derek Barichello)

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 5-0 to place on file petitions to annex and rezone the land where the agricultural education center will be built. The Planning Commission had, prior to Christmas, recommended the petitions be approved.

“This is phase 2 of the project and the hope is that we will be able to be in the building for fall 2025,” Tracy Morris, IVCC president, said prior to Monday’s meeting.

Final action won’t be taken until an annexation agreement is readied.

Last year, IVCC had received a $3.5 million grand from the U.S. Department of Economic Development Administration to construct the facility.

Other matters:

The council extended maternity benefits to the Fraternal Order of Police

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office ruled the city did not violate the state Open Meetings Act last year when commissioners directed a letter to outside counsel

The council met in closed session about 2½ hours, without action, during consultation with Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League