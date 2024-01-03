La Salle County to be ‘no sanctuary’? Chairman confirms emergency declaration was discussed

La Salle County Board Chairman Don Jensen (R-Deer Park) has the authority, and he signaled the broader topic of immigration control could be tackled soon by the full County Board. (Scott Anderson)

Warned a busload of migrants could be dropped off without warning, La Salle County considered making an emergency declaration that would bar the transport of migrants. No such action was taken.

But it still could happen. La Salle County Board Chairman Don Jensen (R-Deer Park) has the authority, and he signaled the broader topic of immigration control could be tackled soon by the full County Board.

Jensen confirmed Tuesday there was, recently, discussion about issuing “a declaration of disaster” that would give the county authority to turn away migrants.

“There was discussion,” Jensen said, “but that’s all there was.”

Jensen said the issue likely will come up at the Jan. 11 meeting of the La Salle County Board. There was preliminary study of “non-sanctuary” resolutions adopted by neighboring counties, most notably Grundy County, and a similar resolution could be on the table for next week’s meeting.

When it does, Jensen and his fellow Republicans might find bipartisan support. One of the Democrats challenging Jensen for chairman, Joseph Oscepinski of Peru, said while he recognizes “the complexity of the migrant crisis, I cannot support allowing busloads of illegal migrants to take shelter in La Salle County.”

“It is crucial to approach this issue with empathy, understanding the struggles that lead people to seek refuge,” Oscepinski said. “However, we must also uphold the rule of law, ensuring that our community remains safe and secure. I advocate for a comprehensive and lawful approach to immigration, addressing root causes and collaborating with federal authorities.”

Brian Dose (D-Ottawa), another contender for chairman, said he hopes “that any resolution go through the proper county committee and then forwarded to the full board.”

“The County is not equipped to deal with the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding at our southern border,” Dose said. “We barely have enough resources to meet our current humanitarian needs and with winter weather, we would need an immediate plan to deal with bus loads of people that need shelter. I will ask that we have plans to address the inhumane dumping of immigrants in an area not equipped to handle the influx.

“As a county, I ask that we address the issue in proper debate and also should look at what we can do in ordinance form to impound vehicles, arrest drivers, and fine companies that participate in transporting immigrants without permit or notice.”

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said he looked into the matter and concluded that, yes, Jensen does have executive authority to issue a disaster declaration.

“He can do it himself, without a vote, and it would be good for seven days,” Navarro said.

But Navarro said Jensen’s authority is far from the only issue. Still up for grabs is what kind of liability the county would face were a court to take up the matter later and then determine the disaster declaration was not sufficiently based in fact.