Peru thrift store to go online

In a Facebook post, the owner of Second Time Around said the store at 1610 36th St., Peru, is closing and moving to online sales. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

The signage is already down at Second Time Around in Peru as the brick-and-mortar store nears closure.

In a Facebook post, the owner said the store at 1610 36th St., Peru, is closing and moving to online sales.

A closing date was not provided.

