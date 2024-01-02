OSF to host 2 blood drives in January

OSF HealthCare will host two community blood drives in January with ImpactLife. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

OSF HealthCare will host two community blood drives in January with ImpactLife.

The ImpactLife Donor Bus will be located in the OSF Medical Group parking lot at 1650 Midtown Road, Peru, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. OSF St. Paul Medical Center, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota, will host a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, in conference room C.

ImpactLife is the only provider of blood and blood components to OSF HealthCare St. Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF HealthCare St. Paul Medical Center, OSF HealthCare St. Clare Medical Center, and many other regional hospitals. To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app. or download the IMPACT mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All persons ages 17 and older (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities. For more information, find them @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.