A hands only CPR class is scheduled 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, in the Wenona Bi-Centennial room, 224 Chestnut St.

The cost is $15 per person. Call Wenona City Hall at 815-853-4227 to sign up.

The course is 1 hour, 30 minutes to learn the basics about CPR. There is no certification. There are no tests.