Marseilles fourth graders win Holiday Tree Competition

The Marseilles fourth grade classes of Paula Wheeler and Amanda Schomas won the sixth annual Holiday Tree Competition organized by Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Prairie Fox Books)

The winning tree was sponsored by Reddick Public Library District where it’s on display.

Students from participating schools decorated trees sponsored by local businesses and organizations.

There were 14 other trees in the contest. Leland kindergarten through fourth grade (Reddick Mansion); McKinley third grade (Ottawa YMCA); Mrs. Hodgson’s life skills class (WCMY); Wallace Art Club (Ottawa Bakery); Waltham seventh grade STEAM (PersonaliTees); Marquette art sixth grade (Open Space Art Gallery); Marquette third grade (Jeremiah Joe Coffee); Marquette fourth grade (Lone Buffalo); Centennial Elementary (Prairie Fox Books); Marquette seventh grade art (Annette Barr Photography); Marquette first grade Spanish (Prairie Fox Books); Marquette eighth grade art (BASH); Marquette kindergarten (Ottawa City Hall); Marquette second grade (Ottawa Travel).