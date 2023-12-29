Millstone Bakery in La Salle to be featured on PBS

Millstone Bakery co-owner Kent Maze displays examples of the artisan breads created at the bakery in La Salle, singled out for recognition by Illinois Made. The bakery's owners also were recently interviewed to be featured in a PBS program. (Ryan Searl - rsearl@shawmedia.com)

Millstone Bakery in La Salle is getting more statewide publicity.

The bakery, recently recognized by Gov. JB Prtizker into the Illinois Made Program, will be featured on PBS’ “You Gotta See This” series, which highlights businesses.

The bakery’s owners Erin and Kent Maze were interviewed for the program.

“We love talking breads, pastries and coffee and showcasing our amazing team!” the post on Millstone Bakery’s Facebook page said. “Stay tuned for details about when (the PBS program) airs.”

Millstone opened in downtown La Salle in 2022 and was named into the Illinois Made Program in November. Additionally, one of its bakers, Anna Harmon, was selected as a finalist in the Greatest Baker competition, an event featuring the best bakers from across the U.S.