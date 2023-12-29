Dayton Road proposed as ideal for 3rd Ottawa fire station

Consultants Dan Anderson (left) and David Slivinski from the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association speak Thursday, Dec. 28, to the Ottawa City Council during a town hall meeting about the placement of a third fire station within the city. (Derek Barichello)

The ideal location for a third fire station in Ottawa is along Dayton Road, east of Route 23, according to a study shared Thursday with the Ottawa City Council.

In June, the Ottawa City Council authorized the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association to analyze the city and find the best possible location for a third fire station.

City officials said the next step will be to meet with architects to discuss the size of the station and the number of personnel needed, among other details. The city hasn’t acquired any property yet.

“We have every intention of moving forward,” said Mayor Robb Hasty. “We need to figure out where to build, before we looked into how to build. This checks that box.”

East Etna Road was suggested as another location the study showed would be ideal.

Dayton Road was preferred, however, because of its first arrival time to Interstate 80/Route 23 commercial corridor; its two points of access to the area south of Interstate 80 and east of Route 23 via East 18th Road; limited residential areas to traverse to higher call volumes; its flexibility to provide for a training area a the fire station that does not affect residential properties with noise or other distractions; multiple signalized intersections providing a reduction in travel risk; and the position it puts the city in for future coverage area should annexations occur north of Interstate 80 in any direction.

The study looked at Ottawa’s call volume, breaking it down into the most frequent areas for calls. The study then tried to position the third station within a 4 minute response time of the highest percentage of those frequent call areas. Adding a station at Dayton Road would give the city 88% coverage of all incidents (within that 4 minute catchment), while a station at East Etna Road would give the city 94% coverage of all incidents (within that 4 minute catchment).

The city already has fire stations at 301 W. Lafayette St., near the downtown, and 1301 State St., on the city’s South Side. The two stations provide 87% coverage of all incidents (within the 4 minute catchment).

When asked about a rural community of 18,754 needing a third station, and how unique that is, consultants David Slivinski and Dan Anderson pointed to Ottawa’s natural barriers. The Illinois River provides one access point from north to south, and the city’s two railroad lines provide another barrier. Increased call volumes, the city’s square mileage and projected growth to the city’s north and its east also were cited as explanations for a third station.

Fire Chief Brian Bressner said he would like to see Ottawa meet the 90% coverage benchmark (within the 4 minute catchment), especially on the city’s north side. He said an added station would improve insurance premiums for businesses along Interstate 80, and north of the interstate, where growth is expected to occur, as well as stimulate growth.

Bressner is hopeful the city will be able to go through the planning process in 2024 of a new station and begin construction in 2025. The city has increased its staffing to 36 from 27 as of Jan. 10, said Commissioner Tom Ganiere.

In April, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville) announced projects in the 14th Congressional District submitted for consideration of funding in the 2024 budget, including a $1.5 million proposal for Ottawa to build a new fire and ambulance station.

Thursday’s town hall meeting was attended by about 30 to 40 people, with the majority being firefighters.