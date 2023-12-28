IVAC to host 76th District state rep candidates forum

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development will host a Meet the Candidates Forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Illinois Valley Community College Cultural Center in Oglesby. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development will host a Meet the Candidates Forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Illinois Valley Community College Cultural Center in Oglesby.

The event is meant to be an informative session where voters can hear directly from the candidates about their platforms and visions for the district. The forum also will serve as a platform for candidates to answer questions directly from registered participants.

The 76th District includes La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and DeKalb counties, including the cities of Ottawa, La Salle, Peru, DeKalb and Spring Valley. State Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa) holds the seat, but has decided not to run again.

This forum will feature all five candidates running for the 76th district including, Cohen Barnes, Liz Bishop, Carolyn Zasada, Crystal Loughran and Murri Briel. It is meant to be an engaging event so participants are encouraged to submit their questions in advance. The primary is scheduled for Tuesday, March 19.

“We believe that an informed community is essential for a thriving democracy,” said Bill Zens, Executive Director of IVAC. “This Meet the Candidates Forum is an excellent opportunity for voters to engage directly with the candidates and make informed decisions about the future of the 76th District.”

This is a community wide event open to the public, there is no cost to attend. For more information or to register visit https://ivac.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/14519 or contact the chamber office at 815-223-0227 by noon Friday, Jan. 19.