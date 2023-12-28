Earlville tops Woodland to advance to semifinal at Marquette: Illinois Valley Area Roundup

Boys basketball

Earlville 64, Woodland 43: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the No. 3-seeded Red Raiders led 22-17 after one quarter, 37-24 at halftime, and 46-28 through three quarters in the quarterfinal victory over the No. 6-seeded Warriors on Wednesday.

Earlville (13-0), which was led by 17 points and nine rebounds from Ryan Browder, 13 points each from Adam Waite (nine rebounds) and Oliver Munoz, and 11 points and seven assists from Griffin Cook, plays No. 2-seeded Lexington in the semifinals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Tucker Hill had 12 points and Connor Dodge 10 for Woodland (10-4), which plays No. 7-seeed Hall at 3:30 p.m. in the 5th-place game semifinals on Thursday.

Lexington 62, Hall 57: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the teams were tied at 15-all after one and 31-all at halftime before the Minutemen held a 50-45 lead heading to the final quarter.

Payton Dye paced the Red Devils (6-7) with 18 points, followed by Max Bryant with 15 and Braden Curran with 14.

Somonauk 60, Putnam County 54: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Bobcats led the Panthers 17-15 after the opening eight minutes, 41-28 at halftime and 51-44 after three quarters.

Carson Bahrey led Somonauk (8-5) with 20 points, with Weston Hannibal adding 14 and Brock Sexton 13. The Bobcats play Reed-Custer at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the consolation semifinals.

Putnam County (3-12) was led by 17 points from Owen Saepharn, nine from Orlando Harris, and eight from Bryce Smith. The Panthers play Gardner-South Wilmington at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 13th-place semifinals.

Indian Creek 64, St. Bede 39: At the Marquette Christmas Tournament, the Bruins trailed the Timberwolves 16-3 after one quarter and 33-7 at halftime.

Mason Ross paced St. Bede (2-13) with 13 points, with Kaden Newman adding seven.

St. Bede plays Coal City at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the 13th-plcae game semifinal.

Northridge Prep 61, Newark 34: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Norsemen fell behind by double digits in the second quarter and couldn’t recover. Payton Wills scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds for Newark. Dylan Long added eight points. Newark returns to action in the consolation bracket Thursday at 9 a.m. against Yorkville Christian.

Kaneland 72, Sandwich 47: At the Plano Christmas Classic, the Indians trailed by 11 points at the close of one quarter on the way to the opening-round loss to the top-seeded Knights. Chance Lange’s 13 points and three assists along with Dom Rome’s 10 points led Sandwich, which plays Ottawa at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Lowpoint-Washburn 74, Leland 28: At the LaMoille Holiday Classic, the Panthers fell in their opening game to the Wildcats and now play DePue at 1:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket.

Evin Hensley had seven points and Geno Schwager seven rebounds for Leland.

Galva 67, DePue 34: At the LaMoille Holiday Classic, the Little Giants fell in their opening game to the Wildcats.

Rock Falls 64, Fieldcrest 51: At the State Farm Holiday Classic, the No. 6-seeded Knights (10-1) suffered their first loss of the season to the No. 11-seeded Rockets.

Eddie Lorton topped Fieldcrest with 11 points. Nathan Cook and Jozia Johnson had nine apiece.

Fieldcrest now plays East Dubuque at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the consolation bracket.

Girls basketball

Serena 53, Kewanee 32: At St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, the Huskers topped the Boilermakers in their final pool play game to advance to Thursday’s 4 p.m. championship game against Annawan.

Paisley Twait and Jenna Setchell each scored 12 points for Serena (13-1), with Makayla McNally adding 11 and Gwynth O’Connell eight.

Annawan 66, St. Bede Academy 52: At St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, the Bruins fell short against the Bravettes — the No. 3-ranked team in Class 1A — in their final pool play game.

Ali Bosnich led St. Bede with 19 points, while Ella Hermes added 12 and Ashlyn Ehm 11.

The Bruins now play Fieldcrest at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the third-place game.

Fieldcrest 46, Putnam County 35: At St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, the Knights (11-5) outscored the Panthers (14-5) 15-3 in the first quarter to key the pool play win.

Macy Gochanour scored 23 points and Kaytlin White 13 for Fieldcrest.

Ava Hatton posted 14 points and Maggie Richetta 10 for PC, which plays Newark at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the fifth-place game.

Newark 36, Sandwich 29: At St. Bede Lady Bruins Christmas Classic, the Norsemen picked up the win over the Indians.

Earlier in the day Newark fell 57-36 to Annawan.

Sandwich plays Kewanee for seventh place at 11:30 a.m.

Seneca 40, Addison Trail 35: At the Lisle Christmas Tournament, the Fighting Irish slipped past the Blazers.

Alyssa Zellers scored 12 points and Lainie Olson seven for Seneca, which plays Timothy Christian on Thursday.

Amboy 37, Hall 36: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Clippers outscored the Red Devils 11-10 in the final quarter in the pool play victory.

Kennedy Wozniak had 12 points to lead Hall, while Haylie Pellegrini and Ella Sterling scored six points apiece. Hall plays Hiawatha at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Mendota 53, Hiawatha 41: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Trojans outscored the Hawks 12-3 in the fourth quarter in the pool play triumph.

Ella Martin paced Mendota with 12 points, with Grace Wasmer adding 10 and Ella Coss nine. Mendota plays Newman at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Newman 54, Somonauk-Leland 24: At the Amboy Holiday Tournament, the Bobcats trailed 12-4 after one and 29-10 at halftime in the pool play loss to the Comets.

Haley McCoy had 10 points and four steals for S-L with Kiley Mason adding eight points and five rebounds. The Bobcats play Amboy at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Parkview Christian 63, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 55: At the Earlville Christmas Tournament, the Falcons fell to the Falcons and will play Hinckley-Big Rock in the third-place game at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Earlville 34, Yorkville Christian 20: At the Earlville Christmas Tournament, the Red Raiders advanced to Thursday’s 10:30 a.m. consolation championship game against Henry-Senachwine with the win over the Mustangs.

Madyson Olson led Earlville with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. Addie Scherer added eight points and four rebounds, while Jessie Miller grabbed seven rebounds.

Henry-Senachwine 46, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland JV 9: At the Earlville Christmas Tournament, the Mallards picked up the win over the young Falcons.

Bureau Valley 56, Stark County 36: At the Warkins Classic Tournament hosted by Erie-Prophetstown, the Storm used a 21-6 fourth quarter advantage in the win.

Taylor Neuhalfen had 17 points and Kate Salisbury 14 to lead BV.

The Storm also fell to Monmouth-Roseville 75-59, Neuhalfen scoring 15 points, Salisbury 13, and Kate Stoller and Libby Endress nine each. BV now plays Orion at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Rockridge at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Girls bowling

Ottawa 2nd at Geneseo: The Pirates posted a team score of 4,603 to finish runner-up at the Geneseo Holiday Invite at the Arcadia Family Inn Center.

Lindy Dhuse placed third individually for Ottawa with a 1,013 six-game series and 211 high game. Dawn Hudkins finished 8th, Ana Zeglis 9th, and Rylee Harsted 10th.

Wrestling

Sandwich 2nd at own tourney: the Indians defeated Peotone (45-34), St. Bede (46-27), Mendota (36-24) and Rock Falls (45-29), but fell in the title dual to Rockford East (45-33).

Jacob Cassie (138) recorded four wins on the day, with Colten Stone (113/120) and Sy Smith (157/165) posting three each. Jacob Ross (106), Jakob Gruca (132), Miles Corder (144), Kai Kern (190) and Tristen King (190/215) all claims two victories.

St. Bede 7th at Sandwich: the Bruins defeated Mendota (42-21) and Genoa-Kingston (42-30), but fell to Sandwich (46-27), Rock Falls (44-24) and Peotone (69-6) at the Sandwich Dual Team Tournament.

Garrett Connelly (175/190 pounds) and Hunter Savage (132) earned a trio of triumphs for St. Bede. Logan Pineda (150) and Marco Rizzi (138) each secured two victories, while Jordan Coventry also picked up a win.

Mendota competes at Sandwich: the Trojans fell to St. Bede (42-21), Durand-Pecatonica (36-24), Rock Falls (66-12), Peotone (42-30) and the host Indians (54-12) at the Sandwich Dual Team Tournament.

Cole Kleckner (138, pinfall), Gavin Evans (144, 15-14 decision) and Payton Gagliaro (190, pinfall) earned wins for the Trojans.