Kailey Patterson, University of Alabama band to march in Rose Bowl Parade

Kailey Patterson (right) of Princeton will be marching with the University of Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasedena, Calif. on New Year's Day. The band will also perform during halftime of the Rose Bowl game and at Disneyland. (Photo provided)

Princeton’s Kailey Patterson and the University of Alabama marching band are giving a new meaning to Roll Ride.

Alabama’s famous “Million Dollar Band” will march in the 125th Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, Calif. It is believed to be the first time in school history the band has marched in the parade.

The Tournament of Roses Parade will start at 10 a.m. Central on Jan. 1, 2024 and be televised on ABC and NBC.

The Crimson Tide band will also perform on prime time during halftime of the Rose Bowl in the National semifinal game between Alabama and Michigan at 4 p.m.

The band, which previously traveled to Atlanta to perform in the SEC championship game, will also perform at Disneyland.

Patterson is a freshman from Princeton and was a member of the PHS band. She is on an academic scholarship at Alabama and had to try out for the Crimson Tide Band, which is 400 member strong.