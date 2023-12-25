The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa’s Skylar Dorsey

Capturing 88 of 229 votes cast, Ottawa girls basketball player Skylar Dorsey is The Times Athlete of the Week. The Athlete of the Week is sponsored by SOCU.

The Pirates senior guard scored in 21 points on 7-of-9 3-point shooting for the Pirates in an Interstate 8 Conference win over Rochelle. She also had nine points in a close loss to conference-leading Sycamore.

Dorsey won on a ballot that included runner-up Ethan Othon (Seneca wrestling), Griffin Cook (Earlville boys basketball) and Christian Benning (Streator boys basketball).

The Athlete of the Week contest will take a holiday break and return in the new year.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

Do you have any nicknames?

My only nickname that people call me is Sky.

You are making a ton of 3-pointers this season, what factors do you feel have helped that happen?

I think the biggest factor that has affected my shooting in my confidence. This past year I’ve been shooting a lot more in practice and making them, so knowing that I have that ability has given me the confidence to take shots whenever I’m open in games.

You have had the unique opportunity to play two different sports (volleyball and basketball) in Kingman Gymnasium. What is playing in such a historic venue mean to you?

Playing in Kingman is such a blessing and has been a positive experience. The thrill of hearing the crowd roar after a great play or close win is a feeling like no other.

Only one can stay: Pizza, Tacos or French Fries and why?

I would have to choose French fries because they are too good to get rid of – especially Chick-fil-A.

If you had to explain your role on your team to someone, what would you say?

I would say my role on the team is the shooter. I think anyone can tell from the past few games that I like to shoot the 3. I can still drive and have some inside game, but I definitely prefer to shoot from the outside.

You can sit down to dinner at your favorite place to eat with 3 historic figures (dead or alive). Who will you be dinning with, where and why?

I would probably go to the Hi-Way Restaurant. I don’t know if I could pick three to eat with, but I do know one of them would be Jesus Christ because that would be just awesome.

Is there a fact about you that might surprise people that only know you from sports?

I sing in the band for my youth group on Sunday nights.

Would you rather be a family pet or a wild animal? And why?

I think I would rather be a wild animal because it would be cool to experience the world from a perspective like that. Being a family pet would be nice too, but I think it would make me lazy.

Do you have any college plans yet, and if so, what are they?

I do not know where I’m going to college yet, but I know I want to go and I want to play volleyball, and potentially basketball while I’m there.