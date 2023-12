ReImagine Mendota will be hosting a First Day Hike at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, at Lake Kakusha. (Charles Van Horn)

ReImagine Mendota will be hosting a First Day Hike at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, at Lake Kakusha.

Participants will meet and park at the Rotary Pavilion/dock. To get to the pavilion, drive to the water tower and watch for signs.

The hike will be an informal 3 miles around Lake Kakusha, about 1 hour, 30 minutes. Bring binoculars and cameras to see what animals, birds and tracks are found on the trail.

Dress for the weather. Children are welcome to attend with adults. Leave pets at home.