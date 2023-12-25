Mendota High School approves 7.6% levy increase, tax rate expected to decrease

Mendota High School approved a tax levy request of $6.1 million.

That amount is $418,927 more than was extended in 2022 and a 7.65% increase over the previous year. Any amount more than a 5% increase requires a public truth in taxation hearing, which the high school district conducted Dec. 18.

There was an increase in property value across La Salle County, including in Mendota’s district. This has led to the tax rate decreasing from $2.20 to $2.10, despite the district asking for more in its levy. With that said, that does not mean taxpayers necessarily will see savings on their tax bills. For properties that have been assessed at higher values, those owners could pay more than the previous year.

“Our district is facing a very similar truth in taxation situation to other districts in La Salle County,” said Superintendent Denise Aughenbaugh, talking about property values increasing as a whole. “ ... We are fortunate to be in this position and not in the negative multiplier scenarios we all were a decade or so ago.”

Aughenbaugh said the bond levy is separate from other levies, and one remaining working cash bond matures on Dec. 1, 2025, and its payment is $173,400. There is a significant difference in the property taxes extended for debt services for the high school district. It is reduced from $363,803 in 2022 down to $173,365 in 2023. That is a decrease of 52.3%, the superintendent said.