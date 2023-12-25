Bureau County property transfers: November 1-15, 2023

The following property transfers were recorded Nov. 1-15, 2023, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse. (BCR file)

The following property transfers were recorded Nov. 1-15, 2023, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse.

Nov. 1

Frederico Aguilar Diaz to Maria Lourdes Lopez Morales, warranty deed, Lot 84 in Oakbrook Park Second Addition Lots 53-105 in DePue, $60,000.

Nov. 2

Blackstar Stability Distressed Debt Fund LLC to Jeremiah Rehor, warranty deed, parts of Lot 2 and part of Lot 3 in Block 56 in Spring Valley, $36,000.

Adam Zach to Joel Harshman, warranty deed, Lots 17 and 18 in Block 136 in Dalzell’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $84,000.

Eureka Savings Bank to Osman Imeri, warranty deed, parts of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $165,000.

Carl and Danette Minks to David and Karen Peters, warranty deed, Lot 18 and part of Lot 19 in Homeway Sixth Addition in Walnut, $57,000.

Naffziger Family Land Trust No. 2, Susan Quattrochi (tr), Trust #70238 and Trust No. 101 to Greg Gonigam Living Trust, Stacy Gonigam Living Trust, Greg Gonigam (tr) and Stacy Gonigam (tr), trustees’ deed, part of Section 2 in Bureau Township, $752,440.

Nov. 3

Naffziger Family Land Trust No. 2, Susan Quattrochi (tr), Trust #70238 and Trust No. 101 to Michael Thacker (tr) and Michael Thacker Trust, trustees’ deed, parts of Section 2 in Bureau Township, $1,504,470.

Susanne and Walter Mack to Matthew Gleason, warranty deed, Lots 6 and 7 in Miller’s Second Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $12,000.

Shirley Rauh (decd) and Steven Rauh (ex) to Anna Harder, executor deed, Lot 50 and part of Lot 49 in Frey’s Second Addition in DePue, $85,000.

Nov. 8

Matthew and Stephanie Biagioni and Amy and Markus Johnson to Linda Christy Revocable Trust and Linda Christy (tr), warranty deed, parts of Section 34 in Selby Township, $74,000.

Heidi Biagioni, Holly Solinger and Jess Solinger to Linda Christy Revocable Trust and Linda Christy (tr), warranty deed, parts of Section 34 in Selby Township, $74,000.

C-RAPP LLC to Tricon Industries Manufacturing and Equipment Sales, warranty deed, parts of Section 5 in Princeton Township, $600,000.

Nov. 13

Bryan and Jill Henderson to Bradley and Kathleen Bonnell, warranty deed, Lots 17 and 20 in Block 12 in Gilson and Waugh’s Addition in Arlington, $10,000.

Ohio Properties LLC to Ohio Fuel and Food LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Ohio Township, $109,000.

Nov. 14

Mark Williams to Jennifer McClelland, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Prouty Subdivision in Princeton, $145,000.

Fermin and Jorge Hurtado to Kristopher Johnson, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 121 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $7,800.

Heartland Bank and Trust Company to Pedro Escatel, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 7 in Devlin’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $89,900.

Ruth Straw to Dean Costello, warranty deed, parts of Section 11 in Hall Township, $91,519.

Mary Tarrant to Luke Schultz, warranty deed, part of Section 18 in Wheatland Township, $25,000.

BLD Properties LLC to Gabrys Properties LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 25 in Arispie Township, $30,000.

Martin McGlone to Gabrys Properties LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 25 in Arispie Township, $90,000.

Nov. 15

Marcus Biagioni to Pablo Morales Garcia and Adriana Martinez Jimenez, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Block 121 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $153,000.

Christopher Roberts (tr) and Marcia Roberts Trust to Brian Aber, trustees’ deed, Lot 445 in Greencroft Phase IV Subdivision in Princeton, $169,300.