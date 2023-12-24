La Salle County marriage licenses: December 1-14, 2023

The following marriage licenses were issued in La Salle County from Dec. 1-14, 2023. (Shaw Media file photo)

Joaquin Santoy of Ottawa and Maria Del Rosario Dominguez of Ottawa.

Roger Wayne Close Jr. of Marseilles and Joal Marie Kunz of Marseilles.

Maxwell David Gilmore of New Lenox and Haley Joy Moustis of New Lenox.

Eric Thomas Hatcher of Earlville and Renee Marie Lee of Earlville.

Clinton Patterson Jr. of Sheridan and Shanita Marie Daniel of Chicago.

Jake Kenneth Tonelli of La Salle and Matalyn Claire Nowakowski of La Salle.

Mark Daniel Ferguson of Crown Point, Indiana and Samantha Ashley Mitchell of Crown Point, Indiana.

Shawn Matthew Black of Morris and Jane Elizabeth Dunlap of Morris.

Adrian Diaz of Atlanta, Georgia and Megan Marie Schoonveld of Atlanta, Georgia.

David James Ramey of Sheridan and Janie Elizabeth Marquez of Sheridan.

Matthew Todd Woodshank of Utica and Johnna Leigh Destri of Utica.

John Emmett Starr of Seneca and Amy Sue Johnson of Seneca.

Jeremy Adam Phillips of Ottawa and Shelby Morgan Nestor of Ottawa.

Kent Allen Kohl of Ottawa and Brandy Marie Ridgley of Ottawa.