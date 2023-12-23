Denver Trainor, Alec Novotney lead Marquette Academy to victory: The Times Area Roundup for Dec. 22, 2023

Boys basketball

Marquette 85, Yorkville Christian 61: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, Denver Trainor scored 18 points in the first half as the Crusaders rolled to a 43-28 halftime edge on its way to the home win.

Trainor finished with 23 points and Alec Novotney scored 21 for the game for Marquette.

Serena 72, St. Bede Academy 50: At Serena, the Huskers stayed unbeaten on the season with the victory over the Bruins.

Serena was led by 25 points from Carson Baker, 19 points and six rebounds from Richie Armour, 13 points from Tanner Faivre and 11 points from Hunter Staton.

Newark 47, Parkview Christian 34: At Yorkville, the Norsemen upped their record to 3-8 with the triumph over the Falcons.

Dylan Long had 14 points and Lance Pasakarnis added 12 points for Newark.

Sandwich 52, Aurora Central Catholic 31: At Sandwich, the Indians improved to 3-6 on the season with the win over the Chargers.

Dom Rome paced Sandwich with 15 points, followed by Chance Lange with 11 and Braden Behringer with eight.

Fieldcrest 73, Midland 47: At Minonk, the Knights improved to 10-0 on the season with the win over the Timberwolves.

Brady Ruestman led Fieldcrest with 20 points, while Jordan Heider and Ed Lorton netted 14 points each.

Girls basketball

Prairie Central 44, Streator 11: At the Ottawa Lady Pirate Holiday Tournament, the Bulldogs fell in the 11th-place game to the Hawks.

Ava Gwaltney scored seven points and Maiya Lansford had four for Streator, while Shantell Morton grabbed 12 rebounds.

St. Bede 44, Serena 32: At Serena, the Huskers dropped their first game of the season to the visiting Bruins.

Paisley Twait led Serena (10-1) with 16 points and three steals. Makayla McNally added eight points, with Jenna Setchell scoring four points and handing out three assists.

JV boys basketball

Yorkville Christian 70, Marquette 61: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, the Mustangs got 25 points from Graham Razum and 24 from Kayden Maxwell to upend the hosts.

Griffin Dobberstein led the Crusaders with 18 points. Easton DeBernardi added 14 points.