2023 Christmas services schedule for La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

The following local churches shared their schedule for Christmas services with Shaw Local News Network. (Scott Anderson)

Arlington, Cherry, Dalzell

Christmas Eve Masses will be at 4 p.m. in St. Thomas More Church in Dalzell and at 10 p.m. in St. Patrick in Arlington. (Christmas choir selections begin at 9:30 p.m.) Christmas Day Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Trinity Church, Cherry.

Ladd

There will be a Christmas Eve Mass at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 in the Ladd Community Center. The Rev. Ronald Margherio, O.S.B. will concelebrate Mass, which is a gift for all former St. Benedict’s parishioners and supporters

La Salle

Christmas Eve service will be 10:15 a.m. Sunday in Trinity United Church of Christ.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1345 Chartres St., will hold a 6 p.m. candlelight Christmas Eve service. based on scriptures Isaiah 9:2-7: Psalm 96: Titus 2:11-14 and Luke 2:1-20. Scriptures for the 9 a.m. fourth Sunday of Advent service include 2 Samuel 7:1-11, 16: Romans 16:25-27: Luke 1:26-38: Luke 1:46b-55. Pastor Solomon Sudhaker will preach. The building is handicapped accessible. All are welcome.

The La Salle Catholic Parishes will hold Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m. in St. Hyacinth Church, at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. in St. Patrick Church and midnight Mass in Latin will be at Holy Rosary Shrine. Christmas Day Masses will be at 8 a.m. in St. Hyacinth, 10 a.m. in St. Patrick and 12:15 p.m. in Spanish at St. Hyacinth.

Lostant, Wenona

Christmas Eve Mass will be at St. John Church in Lostant. Christmas Day Masses will be at 8 a.m. in St. Ann Church in Toluca and at 8:30 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Wenona.

Mendota, Earlville

Christmas Eve Masses will be at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and at midnight in Holy Cross Church, Mendota, and at 4 p.m. in St. Theresa Church, Earlville.

Christmas Day Masses will be at 8 a.m. in St. Theresa, 9 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Peterstown, at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Church. Spanish Mass will be at noon in Holy Cross Church.

Oglesby

Oglesby Union Church will hold its regular Sunday morning service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, followed by a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. There will be no services Christmas Day.

Holy Family Church will hold Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Day Mass will be at 8 a.m.

Ottawa

The Ottawa Catholic Churches will celebrate Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m. in St. Columba Church, 6 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church and at 10:30 p.m. in St. Patrick Church. Christmas Day Masses will be at 9 a.m. in St. Columba, 10 a.m. in St. Francis and at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick.

Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 651 W. Madison St. will have songs and carols at 9 p.m. Christmas Eve followed by its candlelight service at 9:30 p.m.

Peru

St. John’s Lutherna Church will hold a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m.

Zion United Church of Christ will hold Christmas Eve services at 10:15 a.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Sunday (candlelight service).

The Peru Catholic Parishes will hold Christmas Eve services at 4 p.m. in St. Valentine Church, 5:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Church, 9 p.m. in St. Mary Church and midnight Mass in St. Valentine Church. Christmas Day Masses will be at 7:30 a.m. in St. Valentine, 9 a.m. in St. Joseph and 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary.

Princeton

St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church will hold a devotional service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, followed by candlelight Christmas Eve services at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Holy Communion will be offered at both evening services.

Evangelical Covenant Church will hold its regular Sunday morning service at 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve, which will be streamed on YouTube (ECCPrinceton) and the church’s Facebook page. A 10 p.m. candlelight service will be held Christmas Eve and also will be streamed.

Christmas Eve Masses will be at 4 p.m. (featuring the children’s choir), 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. in St. Louis Catholic Church. Christmas Day Mass will be at 9 a.m.

Spring Valley

Christmas Eve Masses will be at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. in Nativity of Our Lord Church. Christmas Day Mass will be at 9 a.m.

Spring Valley United Church of Christ, 227 E. Erie St., will host its regular Sunday service 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. The fourth Advent candle will be lit and a hymn sing of Christmas music will be conducted. A candlelight service will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24. There will be scripture readings, special music and singing of Christmas carols. The public is welcome.

Triumph

A traditional Christmas Eve candlelight service is scheduled 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, with Pastor Sandy Smith at Triump United Methodist Church. Retelling the Story is the theme for this year’s program. This music filled service will blend familiar carols with scripture that relate to that particular carol. The program is held in the afternoon to benefit those who do not drive after dark or have to travel to be with family later in the evening. A free will offering will be taken and all proceeds will benefit the Mendota Christian Food Pantry. The public is welcome.

St. Mary Church will hold Christmas Eve Masses at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Day Mass will be at 9 a.m.