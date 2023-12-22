Carus cleans up spill from third party vendor at its plant, company says there was no environmental impact

An aerial view of Carus Chemical on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in La Salle. Carus LLC in La Salle reported a material spill Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, during a third-party vendor’s bin removal at its manufacturing plant. (Scott Anderson)

Carus LLC in La Salle reported a material spill Wednesday during a third-party vendor’s bin removal at its manufacturing plant.

The company said in a Wednesday social media post immediate action was taken to clean up the spill and the company said there is no impact on the environment.

The spill was of non-hazardous dilute sodium permanganate byproduct from one of our manufacturing processes, said Lyndsay Bliss, vice president of Human Resources at Carus LLC.

Carus notified the city of La Salle. City staff said they were notified, but they did not respond, because the spill was confined to Carus’ property, city officials said Wednesday.

Carus also said regulatory reporting was not necessary, because the spilled material did not exceed the required threshold quantity to report to environmental agencies. The cleanup solution was made from readily available peroxide, household vinegar and water, neutralizing any chemicals present in the spill, the company said.

“Swift measures were taken to safely contain and resolve the situation,” the company said in its news release Wednesday.