Ottawa City Council commits support to Block Grant applications

The Ottawa City Council is looking to get a pair of grants to help qualified low-to-moderate income families make repairs to their homes, as well as creating the infrastructure to help separate storm water and sanitary sewer runoff. (Shaw Local File )

Following a public hearing at which two representatives of the North Central Illinois Council of Governments provided details, the Ottawa City Council approved its support and a commitment of more than $323,000 to a pair of Community Development Block Grants for which it has applied.

Having heard presentations from Connie Buchanon and Richard Norwood of the NCICG, the city pledged $20,000 of General Corporate Funds toward the $650,000 grant that will help qualified low-to-moderate income families make repairs to their homes, and $303,198 of Stormwater Management Funds of the $1,247,792 project toward creating the infrastructure to help separate storm water and sanitary sewer runoff.

According to Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty, the city should hear the results of its application in about six months.

“We’ve received the public housing grant a few times before, maybe three times in the past, so this would be the fourth one,” Hasty said. “That will focus on houses mainly to the north of Norris Drive and to the central area around Canal Street.

“The water and sewer is for the west side. We didn’t get last year for the south side (separation), but we’re hoping to get it this time for the west side.”

After another public hearing, the council approved its tax levy for the fiscal year of May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024. The truth in taxation hearing was required because the city is asking for more than a 5% more than the requested levy from the previous year – actually 8.38% – for the coming fiscal year, an amount of $295,000. That brings the total levy to $8,987,603.

Ottawa will be dropping the property tax rate by about 8 cents per $100 of equalized assessed value, but because of an increase to the value of properties within the city limits, the tax bills are expected to increase.

“Yes, the tax bill will go up, but we are asking for less,” Hasty said.

In other action, the council:

Approved the quotes from NuToys and Fountain People for equipment for the playground and splash pad being set up at Peck Park. Commissioner Marla Pearson said those quotes should be ready to go by June of 2024.

Approved a license agreement with Kenneth and Debra Knoll for a frame on the east side of the building at 227-229 W. Main St. for a mural.

Announced there will be no meeting on the first Tuesday of the month in January 2024 as it falls on the New Years Day holiday. It will hold its meeting on the third Tuesday, on Jan. 16.