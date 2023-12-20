OSF adds Julie Threadgill as primary care provider in Ottawa

OSF HealthCare added a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve Ottawa and the surrounding areas.

The addition of Julie Threadgill, APRN, will ensure increased access for patients in need of family medicine OSF Medical Group office at 1614 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa.

Threadgill joins the care team of Raul Guerrero, MD and offers several services, including family medicine. She received a bachelor’s of science degree from Indiana Wesleyan University and a master’s of science degree from Chamberlain University.

For more information about Julie Threadgill or a member of the care team, call 815-433-1010.