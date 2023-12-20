Boys soccer: Presenting The 2023 Times All-Area Team

Here is The Times All-Area Boys Soccer Team.

First team

Richie Armour, Serena, MF, sr.

Armour was a solid performer all season long helping control the midfield for the Huskers, earned a unanimous spot on the Little Ten All-Conference team for the second straight season after also scoring five goals and recording five assists. He was also a Times All-Area first team member as a junior.

Serena's Richie Armour

Carson Bahrey, Somonauk-Leland-Newark, F, sr.

A two-year captain for the Bobcats, Bahrey scored 16 goals and passed for six assists for the LTC and regional champions. He was unanimously named to the All-LTC squad for the second straight season. Bahrey was a Times All-Area second team member as a junior.

Somonauk-Leland-Newark co-op senior soccer player Carson Bahrey (Brian Hoxsey)

Ryan Browder, Earlville, DMF, sr.

Browder was the key stalwart on the defensive side of the midfield for the 14-win and LTC Tournament runner-up Red Raiders, while also scoring six goals and posting a pair of assists. He was a unanimous selection to the All-LTC team. This is Browder’s first appearance on the Times All-Area Team.

Earlville's Ryan Browder

Griffin Cook, Earlville, F/MF, sr.

Cook was one of the top scorers in the area, finding the back of the net 36 times while also collecting 17 assists for the Red Raiders. He was an Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association (IHSSCA) All-Sectional honoree and unanimously named to the All-LTC for the second straight year. Cook was also on the Times All-Area first team as a junior and second team as a sophomore.

Earlville's Griffin Cook

Tanner Faivre, Serena, F, sr.

Faivre popped in 33 goals and passed off for 10 assists for the Huskers, earning team MVP honors. He finished his stellar career at Serena with a school-record 112 goals. He was unanimously named to the All-LTC team for the third consecutive season. Faivre was the Times Player of the Year and first-team member as a junior, second-team selection as a sophomore.

Serena's Tanner Faivre

Lance Grandgeorge, S-N-L, F, sr.

The 2023 Times Boys Soccer Player of the Year, Grandgeorge scored an eye-popping 58 goals — tops in the program’s history — and recorded 15 assists for the Bobcats. Finished his prep career with 144 goals and 51 assists. A three-year captain, he was voted the IHSSCA All-State team and for the fourth time was a unanimous pick to the All-LTC squad. Grandgeorge was also a Times All-Area first team member his first three years.

Somonauk-Leland-Newark's Lance Grandgeorge

Alexzander Houk, Ottawa, CD, sr.

Houk was a reliable center-of-the-field defender for the Class 2A regional champion Pirates all season, using his strength and speed to help limit opponents’ chances around the net. Was responsible for delivering most of the long ball set piece plays to his team to go from offense to defense. He scored on penalty kick and recorded an assist this season. Houk was a Times All-Area honorable mention selection as a junior.

Ottawa's Alexzander Houk

Jorge Lopez, Ottawa, F, so.

Always a scoring threat, Lopez used his exceptional ball control and strong shot to lead the 13-win Pirates with 20 goals while also registering five assists. Scored a pair of goals in Ottawa’s Class 2A regional title match victory. He was named to the Interstate 8 All-Conference team for his play. This is Lopez’s first appearance on the Times All-Area Team.

Ottawa's Jorge Lopez

Landon Muntz, Streator, MF/STRK, sr.

Muntz used his size, aggression and athleticism to be one of the top midfield players in the area for the Bulldogs. While also helping keep opponents off the ball, he scored 12 goals and passed off for 11 assists. He was named IHSSCA All-Sectional and to the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference team. Muntz was Times All-Area second-team selection as both a junior and sophomore.

Streator senior Landon Muntz (Brian Hoxsey)

Lance Pasakarnis, S-L-N, D, sr.

Pasakarnis was a key member of the Bobcats defense that allowed just 22 goals in 24 matches including 13 shutouts. He also scored five goals and recorded an assist for the LTC regular-season and tournament champions. He was voted to the IHSSCA All-Sectional and LTC All-Conference teams. Pasakarnis was a Times All-Area honorable mention pick as a sophomore for the Newark-Seneca co-op.

Somonauk-Leland-Newark's Lance Pasakarnis

Luke Rader, S-N-L, MF, sr.

The Bobcats point guard on the soccer pitch, Rader potted 13 goals while record an amazing 27 assists for the Class 1A regional champs. Ended his prep career with 27 goals and 58 helpers. He was a IHSSCA All-Sectional honoree, two-time Bobcats captain, and a LTC-All Conference pick for the second straight season. Rader was a Times All-Area first-team selection as a junior and honorable mention as a sophomore.

Somonauk-Leland-Newark's Luke Rader

Noah Russow, Streator, F, jr.

One of the top scoring treats in the area because of his skill, athleticism and feel for the game, Russow scored 23 goals for the Bulldogs while passing off for 10 assists. He was named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional squad, as well as the Illinois Central Eight All-Conference first team. Russow was a Times All-Area first-team selection as a sophomore and an honorable mention pick as a freshman.

Streator junior Noah Russow (Brian Hoxsey)

Evan Snook, Ottawa, CMF, jr.

A talented, consistent and athletic player, you more than likely find Snook around any ball in the middle third of the pitch. He scored 12 goals and posted 10 assists for the Class 2A regional title winners. He was named to the Interstate 8 All-Conference team for the second consecutive season. Snook was a Times All-Area second-team pick as a junior and honorable mention selection as a sophomore.

Ottawa's Evan Snook (Brian Hoxsey)

Brady Wendt, Ottawa, GK, sr.

The last line of defense for the Pirates, Wendt put together a strong regular season, but even stronger postseason. He recorded eight shutouts during the season and made numerous amazing saves in two regional games to help Ottawa capture the 2A championship. He was an honorable mention selection to the Interstate 8 All-Conference team. This is Wendt’s first appearance on the Times All-Area Team.

Ottawa's Brady Wendt

Second team

Moe Bacon, Streator, MF, sr.

Carson Baker, Serena, F/GK, sr.

Noah Camp, Streator, GK, sr.

Brian Diederich, Ottawa, CMF, sr.

Easton Fruit, Earlville, CMF, jr.

Trenton Fruit, Earlville, F, sr.

Carlos Gonzalez, Earlville, D, sr.

Benson Gudmunson, S-L-N, MF, jr.

Evin Hensley, S-L-N, MF, sr.

Chase Lafferty, S-L-N, D, sr.

Kayden Page, Sandwich, F/GK, jr.

Tristan Reed, S-L-N, GK, fr.

Hunter Staton, Serena, D/GK, sr.

Malikhai Stayton, Ottawa, CD, sr.

Honorable mention

John Carlson, Sandwich, GK, sr.

Diego Diaz, Sandwich, CMF, so.

Grady Harp, Earlville, D, jr.

Silas Johnson, S-L-N, D, jr.

Nate Kath, S-L-N, DMF, sr.

Gael Salgado, Sandwich, CMF, jr.