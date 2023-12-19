Spring Valley council approves equipment upgrades for police

The Spring Valley Police Department will be receiving some much needed equipment in the near future, as it was approved by the City Council on Monday night. (Tom Sistak)

The Spring Valley Police Department will be receiving some much needed equipment in the near future, as it was approved by the City Council on Monday night.

The council approved the purchase of a 2023 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup that when fully equipped will cost about $43,000, plus the purchase of a new radio transmitter and new portable radios for the officers in the field.

Police Chief Adam Curran went though each of the potential purchases and the need for them before the council unanimously approved each one. The old transmitter, which has a worn out amplifier that would cost $5,000 to repair, will be replaced at a cost of just more than $7,000. The new radios can be had at the cost of roughly $19,000.

“It’s very much needed equipment,” Curran said. “We’ve needed some updates in the communications area for quite a while now and we have some money to allocate toward that, so it will be nice.

“You can’t interrupt radio communication. That’s the No. 1 lifeline between the officer and dispatch. The only way they can be notified of any kind of emergency when they’re out in the field is through their radios, especially when you don’t have time to find a telephone or anything like that. Communication is vital to our job.”

Curran explained the new vehicle is part of an annual update of the department’s rolling stock, which consists of seven vehicles, all of which have fewer than 100,000 miles on them except the vehicle Curran himself drives. Keeping the fleet with low miles also keeps maintenance costs down, he added.

“I always take the vehicle with the most miles,” he said, “because the patrol officers deserve the newest and best vehicles we have available.”

Curran also offered a suggestion to establish an ordinance regarding no or limited parking along Strong Street as parked vehicles between Dakota Street and John F. Kennedy Grade School have been the cause of traffic backups at drop-off and pickup times at the school.

In other action, the council:

Approved the tax levy for the fiscal year of May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024.

Learned from Curran his department will be conducting its Christmas for Kids event, distributing gifts to children in need and hosting a Christmas party complete with Santa Claus at the City Hall from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorized awarding a business revitalization grant to Illinois Valley Council for Independent Living for the property located at 1 Les Buzz Way.

Announced the next board meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 2, as its usual first Monday of the month falls on New Years Day.