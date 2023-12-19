Team makes pitch for Toys for Joy in spirit of Lily Rosploch

Mya Rospoch, 11, stands by a truckload of toys collected for Lily's Toys for Joy toy drive to be given to the patients at the Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria. (Photo provided by Maria Rosploch)

Lily Rosploch touched many, many lives in her 5 years.

Nearly nine years following her passing, she continues to touch more.

Lily’s sister, Mya, 11, and her GenuWin Reign travel softball team from Romeoville have teamed up for “Lily’s Toys for Joy” toy drive in memory of Lily, collecting $54,000 worth of toys through donated toys and toys they purchased from donations.

They will also be purchasing $10,000 on new iPads for the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate in Peoria.

The team purchased $44,000 worth of toys Sunday at the Target in Peru. They received a fire truck escort compliments of the La Salle and Peru fire departments.

“Lily really loved fire trucks,” Maria Rosploch said of her daughter.

Lily Rosploch, who passed away in 2015 at age 5, always loved riding fire trucks. (Photo provided by Maria Rosploch)

Maria Rosploch said the girls were efficient in the their shopping, joking her daughter, Mya, has it down to a science.

The softball team will be delivering the toys to the Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria and may be able to pass them out directly to the patients, Maria said.

Lily died on Jan. 31, 2015 after two courageous battles of Neuroblastoma.