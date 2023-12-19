Oglesby OKs turning mayor’s office into multi-use conference room

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 4-1 to convert Mayor Jason Curran’s office into a multi-use conference room. (Derek Barichello)

Oglesby City Hall will undergo a small upgrade to increase privacy during closed session.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council voted 4-1 to convert Mayor Jason Curran’s office into a multi-use conference room.

Though it was argued the proposed work didn’t require a full vote – the work costs less than $20,000 – Commissioner Rich Baldridge called for a vote to show a consensus.

Curran voted no, calling it “a terrible idea,” to convert a regularly-used office into a little-used space. Curran can move into a free space in the lower level.

In other matters, the council:

Observed a moment of silence for former Mayor Jerry Scott, who died earlier this month in Milwaukee at 87.

Updated the personnel policy to clarify a commissioner has the authority to discharge employees. Separately, a proposal governing family leave was directed to a labor attorney

Announced the dog park remains closed. Pet owners are encouraged to properly dispose of pet waste and keep pets vaccinated