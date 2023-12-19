Italian restaurant opens in Peru with former Corner 230 chef

Open since October, Corner 612 in Peru offers appetizers, salads, pastas, risotto, fish, steak, pork chops, chicken, sandwiches and a children’s menu. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Media)

A new casual Italian restaurant recently opened in Peru.

“It’s causal, comfortable Italian cuisine,” said Merry Noonan who co-owns Corner 612, 612 Fourth St., with her brother, Ron Yanke. “We want everyone coming in to feel comfortable.”

Open since October, Corner 612 offers appetizers, salads, pastas, risotto, fish, steak, pork chops, chicken, sandwiches and a children’s menu.

“The pastas are all absolutely amazing,” Noonan said. “The chicken picatta is a fan favorite.”

Chef Armando Ontiveros previously worked at the shuttered Corner 230 in Ottawa, so some dishes on the Corner 230 menu also are offered at the Peru restaurant.

“Chef Armando and the guys in the kitchen, Oscar and Victor, are amazing,” Noonan said.

She said the restaurant is high energy and has been well received. She gets many compliments on the Corner 612 team, including the friendly service by the wait staff.

A popular area has been the main bar and a wine bar where guests can dine or have a cocktail after dinner.

In line with the Italian theme, the backroom has a projector that displays scenes from Italy.

Corner 612 is open 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Take out also is available.

The restaurant will be open 4 to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Reservations can be made at 815-220-8888. For more information, find Corner 612 on Facebook.

