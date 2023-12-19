December 19, 2023
$200,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Princeton remains unclaimed

Ticket was sold Nov. 23

By Derek Barichello
The BP gas station at 2791 Route 34 in Oswego sold a $1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket, just a month after selling a $300,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

A $200,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Princeton remains unclaimed.

The ticket was sold Nov. 23 at the Shell Express Lane, 2225 N. Main St., according to the Illinois Lottery.

The Illinois Lottery publishes unclaimed prizes at https://www.illinoislottery.com/about-the-games/unclaimed-lottery-prizes. Among the unclaimed prizes are a $2 million winning ticket sold Dec. 16 in Shorewood, a $1.2 million winning ticket at a Jewel in Chicago, a $1 million winning ticket in Chicago Heights and six other six figure winners.