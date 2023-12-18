Putnam County libraries to host activities in January 2024

The Putnam County Library District will host a number of activities in January. (PCR photo)

The Putnam County Library District will host a number of activities in January.

Libraries will be closed Saturday, Dec. 30; Monday, Jan. 1; and Tuesday, Jan. 2; for the holidays. The libraries will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 3. The district also will close Monday, Jan. 15, and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 16.

All libraries will host virtually a program 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, entitled Speculating about Our AI Future with Cory Doctorow, Ken Liu and Martha Wells.

An Illinois Library Presents program, the public may join in for a panel discussion featuring three best-selling science fiction writers Doctorow, Liu and Wells. They will discuss the promise, perils and possible impacts that AI will have on the future, as well as AI in contemporary and future science fiction writing. Go to https://putnamcountylibrary.org/ for the Zoom link.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Jan. 8-12: Cricut Makerspace, Come in to learn how to use the Cricut Maker. Crafty adults and teens welcome. All Day event. Call ahead to schedule your appointment. This month we are doing Glass Block January 8 -12.

All month: STEAM Craft to go project. All month long. Pick up during library hours. This month craft is Snowman S’mores.

All winter: Coffee and cocoa station. Enjoy a warm beverage while working at the puzzle table for the winter.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

4 p.m. Tuesdays: Kids crafts.

11:15 a.m. Wednesdays: Story time. Share a story, learning based activities and a snack. The library’s children’s room always offers educational games, puzzles and blocks.

1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12: DIY Seasoned Salt. Demonstration on how to make your own seasoning.

Celebrate You Birthday at the library: Decorate a crown and bookmark

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

Tuesday, Jan. 9: Toilet Roll Penguin Craft for children.

Saturday, Jan. 20: Pipe Cleaner icicles, craft for children.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

3:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday: Homework Helper.

Wednesday, Jan. 3: Sand Art

Wednesday, Jan. 17: Game Night

Wednesday, Jan. 31: Books and Hot Chocolate Night

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6: Books and Brunch. Food, Books, and Friends

Standard, 128 First St.

10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25: Soupology. Susan Glassman from the University of Illinois Extension Office will be at the library to discuss soups. Participants will make soup together for this class in the kitchen.