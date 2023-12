Presenting the 2023 Times Golf All-Area Honor Roll

Marquette's Carson Zellers tees off during Class 1A regionals at Wolf Creek Golf Club in Pontiac. (Scott Anderson)

Here is the 2023 Times Golf All-Area Honor Roll, recognizing the accomplishments of our area’s sectional and state qualifiers this past season. Individuals who were members of an advancing team are included as sectional qualifiers if their personal regional score met their regional’s cutoff for individual advancement.

Drake Kaufman, Ottawa, sr.

2023 Times Boys Golfer of the Year, T-30th at Class 2A State Finals, 2A sectional qualifier, 2A regional runner-up

Piper Stenzel, Seneca, fr.

2023 Times Girls Golfer of the Year, T-33rd at Class 1A State Finals, 1A sectional qualifier, 1A regional champion

Carson Zellers, Marquette, sr.

T-25th at Class 1A State Finals, 1A sectional qualifier

Chandler Creedon, Ottawa, jr.

2A sectional qualifier, Class 2A regional champion

Jacob Armstrong, Ottawa, so.

2A sectional qualifier

Logan Aukland, Streator, sr.

2A sectional qualifier

Carson Baker, Serena/Newark, sr.

1A sectional qualifier

Colt Bryson, Ottawa, so.

2A sectional qualifier

Nathan Buchanan, Fieldcrest, jr.

1A sectional qualifier

Noah Campbell, Sandwich, jr.

2A sectional qualifier

Seth Cooper, Ottawa, jr.

2A sectional qualifier

Bryer Harris, Ottawa, fr.

2A sectional qualifier

Julia Hogan, Seneca, sr.

1A sectional qualifier

Nolan Ketcham, Streator, jr.

2A sectional qualifier

Ava Marty, Fieldcrest, sr.

1A sectional qualifier

Keegan Murphy, Seneca, jr.

1A sectional qualifier

Jaydon Nambo, Streator, sr.

2A sectional qualifier

Cole Park, Streator, sr.

2A sectional qualifier

Connor Reichman, Fieldcrest, sr.

1A sectional qualifier

Jessica Schultz, Fieldcrest, jr.

1A sectional qualifier

Carter Senko, Fieldcrest, fr.

1A sectional qualifier

Grant Siegel, Seneca, jr.

1A sectional qualifier

Payton Twait, Serena/Newark, so.

1A sectional qualifier

Shelby Walsh, Seneca, jr.

1A sectional qualifier

Aiden Wold, Somonauk, so.

1A sectional qualifier