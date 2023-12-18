Bureau County property transfers: October 17-31, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded Oct. 17-31, 2023, at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse: (BCR file)

Oct. 17, 2023

Donald De Voss (decd), Charish De Voss, Chelsea De Voss, Haley De Voss and Nichole Gross to Guillermo Nava, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 43 and part of Lot 4 in Block 43 in East Addition in Sheffield, $37,000.

Chenoa Amor to Aracelly Del Rosario Marcum, warranty deed, part of Lot 97 in Princeton, $53,000.

Harold Carlson (decd) and Patricia Carlson to James VanWinkle, warranty deed, part of Section 29 in Neponset Township, $25,000.

Oct. 18, 2023

Janelle and Mark Porter to Madison Meyer, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Buswell, Huckins and McIntire’s Addition in Neponset, $58,000.

Henry and Linda Burt to Katie Orsini, warranty deed, Lot 11 in Block 87 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $130,000.

Benjamin and Sheena Schmidt to Braeden and Trisha Wollbrink, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Indiantown Township, $245,000.

Brenda Boyle to Nicholas Lackey and Kimberley Major, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 2 in Brown’s Addition in Wyanet, $99,900.

Oct. 20, 2023

Marsha and Randy Allen to Brian Travis, warranty deed, Lot 4 in East Addition in Princeton, $80,000.

Marcia Ennis and Sharon Hoover to JDJB LLC, warranty deed, Section 31 in Manlius Township, $432,902.

David Lewis Sr. to Dylan Moore, warranty deed, part of Section 16 in Wyanet Township, $70,000.

Oct. 23, 2023

Ann Schoff (decd) and John Schoff (ex) to Amanda and Ronald Schoff, executor deed, parts of Section 32 in Walnut Township, $677,483.

Wayne Goetz (tr), Wayne Goetz Trust, Caroline Meggenberg (tr), Robert Meggenberg (tr), Caroline Meggenberg Trust and Robert Meggenberg Trust to Mark Schallhorn, trustees’ deed, part of Section 28 in Clarion Township, $10,000.

Raymond and Ruth Werkau to Rafael Orozco, warranty deed, Lot 12 in East Street Subdivision in DePue, $45,000.

Adam and Kristi Wirth to Holly Hartz and Steven Michlig, warranty deed, Lot 21 in Glafka’s Addition in Manlius, $62,500.

Charity and Rodney Tennison to Kimberly O’Brien, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Block 23 in Ohio, $119,900.

Oct. 24, 2023

Nicolina Alfano to Rush 4 Gold Inc., warranty deed, part of Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 in South Addition in Walnut, $67,500.

Oct. 25, 2023

Robin and Steven Stage to Cody Williams, warranty deed, Lot 5 in Block 18 in Sheffield, $45,000.Gary and Nancy Sarver to Carolyn and Michael Maynard, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Homeway Sixth Addition in Walnut, $77,500.

Oct. 26, 2023

Robert Alan Sutton Declaration of Trust, Mary Sutton (tr) and Robert Sutton (tr) to Christa and Matt Gehrke, trustees’ deed, part of Section 9 in Arispie Township, $25,000.

John and Martha Johnson to Jason Sebby, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Greenville Township, $7,500.

Oct. 27, 2023

Zachary Shaw and Madalayne Wilkin to Spencer Shaw, warranty deed, Lot 9 in Block 5 in Luther’s Addition in Spring Valley, $100,000.

Kevin and Tammy Gustafson to Sheryl and Terry Harris, warranty deed, parts of Section 19 and part of Section 20 in Princeton Township, $240,000.

Danielle Vander Meersch to Justin Heath, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Block 60 and part of Lot 2 in Block 60 in Ladd, $24,000.

Jill Downie Needs Trust and Hometown National Bank (tr) to Alma Madera, trustees’ deed, Lot 5 in Block 70 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $62,500.

Thomas Peterson (decd) and Joan Peterson to Zachary Shaw and Madalayne Wilkin, warranty deed, Lot 7 in Block 126 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $178,500.

Richard Fusinatto to Michael Lock, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Cambridge First Addition in Spring Valley, $180,000.

Daryl Wooden to Janice and Justin Walters, warranty deed, parts of Section 23 in Bureau Township, $250,000.

Ann Schoff (decd) and John Schoff (ex) to Bettie Hook, executor deed, part of Section 32 in Walnut Township, $169,371.

Dean Madsen (decd) and Michael Madsen (ex) to Bruce and Wanda Galloway, executor deed, Lots 5, 6, 7 and 11 in Burnett’s Addition in LaMoille, $87,000.

Oct. 30, 2023

Phyllis Doan to Carol and Jeffery Loftus, warranty deed, part of Lot 2 in Block 23 and parts of Lot 1 in Block 23 in Ohio, $50,000.

Leslie Van Overmeiren to Ham Capital LLC, warranty deed, Lot 15 in Block 103 in O’Beirne’s Second Addition in Spring Valley, $83,000.

Joyce and Ronald Hoscheid to Ruth and Steve Hoscheid, warranty deed, Lot 12 in Block 5 and part of Lot 11 in Block 5 in Cherry, $45,000.

Roxanne and Wayne Roberts to Amanda and Craig Newman, warranty deed, part of Section 34 in Concord Township, $85,000.

Brandon and Josephine Dober to Thomas Orozco, warranty deed, part of Section 22 in Princeton Township, $215,000.

Ronald Happach (tr), Lorraine Happach Trust and Ronald Happach Trust to Amy and Seth Cambron, part of Lot 8 in Block 20 in Sheffield, $10,000.

Dale Foockle to Lorina Bostick, warranty deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 6 in Glenn’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $120,000.

Kristen and Richard Bell to Ian and Tanner Carl, warranty deed, part of Section 6 in Ohio Township, $230,000.

William Brandt and Susan Haley to Brandon and Josephine Dober, warranty deed, part of Section 3 in Arispie Township, $450,000.

Ian and Tanner Carl to Colbie Carl, warranty deed, part of Section 9 in Ohio Township, $40,000.

Oct. 31, 2023

Mary and Richard Cinotto to David and Maria Ferrari, warranty deed, Lot 3 in Block 89 in O’Beirne’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $55,000.

Laura Moyle to Danielle Pelto, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Princeton Township, $127,500.

Jason and Jessica Hassler to Dawson Mateika and Cole Roark, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 3 in Block 2 and Lot 6 in Block 2 in Elliott’s Addition of Lot 117 in Princeton, $82,500.

Merley Donoho to Leonard Bibula and Michelle Moreno, warranty deed, Lot 10 in Block 20 in Sheffield, $130,000.