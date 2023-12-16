Reddick Library in Ottawa unveils new aquarium

Lilith Mai, 4, of Ottawa, unveils the new aquarium at Reddick Library on Saturday Dec. 16. (Maribeth Wilson)

Reddick Library in Ottawa unveiled its highly anticipated aquarium Saturday after the previous one sprung a leak in May.

Publicity and Outreach Coordinator Lisa Katrein said they knew there was no question on whether they would replace the aquarium.

“Everyone loves it,” she said. “They were all so upset when it was gone. It wasn’t something that we had to do, but it was so popular with all of the patrons.”

Katrein said the library was able to replace the aquarium with funds from the NCC Memorial Foundation in honor of Natalie Conrad and the use of the general fund.

The new aquarium is almost double the size of the previous one, which was 75 inches. The new one is 120 inches and holds 120 gallons of fresh water.

Children gather around the tank to gaze at fish during the unveiling of the new aquarium on Saturday Dec. 16 at Reddick Library in Ottawa. (Maribeth Wilson)

The excitement could be felt, as a small crowd of children and parents gathered to watch the lucky raffle winner, Lilith Mai, 4, of Ottawa, pull back the curtain to unveil the tank.

Tom Smith, owner of Mermaid’s Cove in Coal City, spoke about the species of fish in the tank and asked if the children had any questions – they just wanted to know where he “got” the fish. He answered at his store.

“Right now, we probably got about 50 to 60 fish in there,” he said. “Ranging from cory catfish, which are going to help keep the bottom of the tank clean...we’ve got cherry barbs which are awesome algae eaters.”

Smith said this would be a continual process as they would be adding more plants and fish to the aquarium as time went on.

“This will be an evolving process,” he said. “The plants will grow and we will have to come back and trim them and replant. The German blue rams will pair off throughout the tank.”

Library patrons were pleased the wait for the new aquarium was over and a unique aspect of the local library had been returned.

“The fish tank is an awesome element to the library,” Art Riewaidt, of Ottawa said. “The kids always stop to take a look at it.”

For more information on Reddick Library or to check scheduled events visit https://www.reddicklibrary.org/.