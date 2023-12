Peter McGrath and Mary Lechtenberg, of Marquette Academy, along with Isabelle Liebhart, of Ottawa High School, were honored by the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

Ottawa Sunrise Rotarians recognized three seniors for their outstanding accomplishments.

Peter McGrath and Mary Lechtenberg, of Marquette Academy, along with Isabelle Liebhart, of Ottawa High School, were honored.

All three seniors plan on furthering their education at a four year university. McGrath will major in business, Lechtenberg will study architecture and Liebhart plans to be an orthodontist.