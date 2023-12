Grace United Methodist Church, 1345 Chartres St., La Salle, invites the public to its Blue Christmas service at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. (Provided by Nancy Nieslawski)

Grace United Methodist Church, 1345 Chartres St., La Salle, invites the public to its Blue Christmas service at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20.

There are several people struggling with different kinds of pain and loss during this time of year. This service provides an opportunity for people to know God’s love and comfort, organizers said.

Light a Candle to remember a loved one. This will be a Holy Eucharist service. Everyone is welcome.