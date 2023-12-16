Downtown La Salle women’s store to close

Peaces of Fashion in La Salle will close after 12 years.

An exact closing date for the store at 918 First St., La Salle, was not given, but it could be Wednesday, Jan. 31, if not sooner.

“I want to thank all the awesome customers that I have gotten to know through the years. I have made many new friends through the store also,” owner Denna Leifheit wrote on the business’ Facebook page. “I truly have loved helping so many of you find the perfect shoe to make your feet so happy.”

She asked those with gift cards to stop it to redeem them.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.